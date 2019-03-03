|
Brite, Jane F. Peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late J. David Brite. Loving mother of Pam and Christopher Brite. Proud grandmother of Lindsey and Kyle Govan. Dear sister of Michael Fassett. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jane lived a full life, and enhanced the lives of so many people along the way. She was a Docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum, and eventually went on to serve many years as a Curator. Jane was instrumental in bringing the Lakefront Festival of the Arts to national attention. She was co-founder and director of Walker's Point Center for the Arts and through the Center helped many children by starting an after-school program for the neighborhood. Jane was also one of the co-founders of AWE. She was involved in a program for women in homeless shelters, which eventually became Milwaukee Art and Hope. Jane leaves behind a community that is grateful for all the wonderful work that she has done to better it and the lives of the people in it. Family will greet friends from 12Noon to 1:00PM on Saturday, March 30, in the auditorium, at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202. A service celebrating Jane's life will take place immediately following at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker's Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, WI 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019