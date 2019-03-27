Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Jane F. Brite

Jane F. Brite Notice
Brite, Jane F. Peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 82. Family will greet friends from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, in the auditorium, at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202. A service celebrating Jane's life will take place immediately following at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker's Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, WI 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
