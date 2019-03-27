|
Brite, Jane F. Peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 82. Family will greet friends from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, in the auditorium, at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202. A service celebrating Jane's life will take place immediately following at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker's Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, WI 53204.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019