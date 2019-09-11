|
Jane F. Diaz
Milwaukee - Jane F. Diaz (nee Gorski)
Entered God's loving arms on September 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 55.
Survived by her beloved husband Guillermo "Will" of 31 years, daughter Frances, son Jake, grandson Noah (he called her "Nina"), sister Katherine (Otto) Costantini, sister Carol Albright, and brother Matthew Gorski. Preceded in death by her parents Donald P. and MaryJane Gorski, her brother Nick Gorski, and sister Margaret Siepe.
Jane was loved by her family, friends, and church community where she touched many lives. She enjoyed singing in the choir, participating in plays, and teaching children's Sunday school. At home, she was fond of baking, cooking, gardening, and adored all her pets throughout the years.
Visitation and the funeral service will be held at Oak Creek Assembly of God (7311 South 13th Street, Oak Creek, WI) on Friday, September 13. Visitation at 4:00-7:00 p.m. and the service immediately to follow.
Jane's burial is at St Adalbert Cemetery (3801 South 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI) on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance.
"We love you forever and a day."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019