Jane F. Hess(nee Gorski) October 1, 2020 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by beloved husband Joseph and son Peter J. Survived by daughter Pamela (Mark), grandchildren Peter (Stacy), Melissa Bryant, Christina (Michael) Huth, and Nicole (Travis) Housey, great-grandchildren Ryan, Olivia, Lilly, Grace, Mia, Cecilia, and Dexter. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10 AM - 11 AM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.