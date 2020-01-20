Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Jane G. (Williams) Karpowicz

Jane G. (Williams) Karpowicz Notice
Jane G. Karpowicz (nee Williams)

Milwaukee - Found peace on Fri., Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 68. Loving wife of Michael G. Karpowicz for 29 years. Beloved mom of Sherri (Drew Perry) Zanow, the late Danni Zanow, who passed in 1988, and Ami Zanow. Proud grandma of Danny, Davanta, Allan, Arianna, Elijah, Jerimiah, Jaden, Mia and McKenzy. She is further survived by three great-grandchildren; sister Janet Williams; cousins, Donna Wichman and Vic "Hap" Zisis; other relatives and friends.

Jane was a 1969 graduate of Madonna High School.

Visitation will be held on Wed., Jan. 29, form 3:30PM until the time of the 6:00PM Prayer Service at The Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020
