Jane Helen Wolfgram
Milwaukee - Jane Helen Wolfgram, nee, Thielges passed away peacefully, April 7, 2020 at the age of 105. Loving wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Ruth (Roger)Haglund, Susan (the late Bill Martin) Kropetz and Carl (Patricia) Wolfgram. Proud grandmother of Laura (Terry)Landowski, Jenny (Dennis) Busse, Ben Wolfgram, Adam (Angela) Wolfgram and Charles (Amie)Wolfgram. She is also survived by great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Jane was the example all children should have. She was soft spoken but highly intelligent and knew what she wanted in life without hurting others. Her children were her most prized accomplishments and showed them her love every day. Jane cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren showing tenderness always.
From a young age Jane wanted to be a nurse and did become a Registered Nurse. This led her to every area of nursing including public health nursing, 2 years at Carroll College as the college nurse and then went to work for the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis Association and traveled all over the state. After her retirement she continued on with many years of volunteer work.
Private family service will be held with private burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Asera Care Hospice for their many years of wonderful service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020