Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE- ST. CASIMIR CHURCH
2600 N. Bremen St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE- ST. CASIMIR CHURCH
2600 N. Bremen St.
Milwaukee, WI
Jane Hoffman Notice
Hoffman, Jane (nee Polak) Jane is now reunited with her beloved husband Gerald B. "Benny" Hoffman at the age of 78. Jane is the loving mother of the late John Charles Hoffman, Gregory (Jacqueline) Hoffman, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Hoffman. Beloved grandmother of Thomas (Bailey) and Anthony Hoffman. Beloved great-grandmother of Lacey, Emma, and Taylor Hoffman. Dear sister of Judith, Janet, the late Jackie, and the late Marie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family has planned and will be hosting a Memorial Visitation SATURDAY, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE- ST. CASIMIR CHURCH 2600 N. Bremen St. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
