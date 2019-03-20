|
Rewolinski, Jane J. Passed away peacefully Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the age of 63yrs. Loving wife of Carl. Beloved mother of Daniel (Nora), Joseph, and Jacob (Brianna). Caring grandmother of Myles, Owen, Cole, Abigail, and Mason. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4:30-700PM. Memorial Visitation also Saturday 10-11AM at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6700 South Howell Ave. Memorial Service to follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019