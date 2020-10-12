Jane Josephine Lyne
Mequon - (neé Delanty) Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Dear wife of the late Roderick. Loving mother of Frederick (Adrienne), William (Sally) and Rebecca (Samy). Loving sister of the late William (the late Patricia) Delanty, the late Mary Ann Delanty and Elizabeth (the late Noel) Mangan. Adoring grandmother of Allison and Olivia. Private Catholic services were held. Memorials to The Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation or Horizon Home Care & Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.