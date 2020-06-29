Jane Katsune
Jane Katsune

Brookfield - Jane Katsune (nee Seefeld), age 83, of Brookfield, WI. Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of Dr. Anthony Katsune; mother of Matthew and John Goldthwaite; mother-in-law of Emma Goldthwaite and Betsy LaVelle; step mother of Katherine and Kristine Katsune; grandmother of Sean and Melina Goldthwaite and Helen Gonzalez. Jane was the daughter of the late Milton and Margaret Seefeld of Oshkosh, WI.

Private graveside services were held for immediately family. Memorials in her name are welcome to MCW Caner Care Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Arrangements were handled by Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 920-235-1170.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
