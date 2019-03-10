Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Anderson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jane M. Anderson Notice
Anderson, Jane M. 71, of Appleton, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1947 to the late Frank and Mary (Bakalarski) Zdradzinski in Milwaukee, WI. Jane enjoyed volunteering at the dog rescue and fostering dogs. She loved to be outdoors, and loved to travel with her husband and grand-daughter. Jane is survived by her husband, Swain, 1 daughter; Ellen (Kevin) Kaelin, grand-daughter; Mackenzie, 2 sisters; Suzanne (Ted) Klug, Connie Zdradzinski and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family service will be held. In honor of Jane, donations can be made to Saving Paws in Appleton, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.