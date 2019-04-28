|
|
Kulczak, Sr. Jane Marie, SSND Born to Eternal Life April 25, 2019, age 81. Survived by her sister Loretta, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Charlotte; brothers, Ronald and Robert. A Wake Service will be celebrated Friday, May 3rd, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Friday, May 3rd from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019