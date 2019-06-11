|
Dohmen, Jane Mary age 91, died peacefully at Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, WI on June 6, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Philip John and Myrtle (Sampson) Fitzgibbon on June 30, 1927. She graduated from Shorewood High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in English. She married Erwin John Dohmen of Milwaukee on September 8th, 1951. Jane was active in her children's lives, helping out at school and serving on the PTA. After the family was grown they split their residence between Florida and Wisconsin, ultimately returning to Wisconsin full time in the Town of Belgium. Jane was an avid reader, had an eye for design and could often be heard singing around her house. She was quick to give of her time and talent volunteering in her churches, teaching children to read, working at the Pebble House in Port Washington and helping the conversion of Squires Golf Club into the Forest Beach Migratory Preserve. A loving and caring woman, she will be missed. She is survived by her husband Erwin and children Linda Dohmen, Ted (Sheila Noeth) Dohmen, John (Heidi) Dohmen, Kathryn Song, Philip (Carol) Dohmen and Cynthia (Tom) LaConte. She is further survived by 9 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters. The Rev. Julian Hills will officiate a memorial service on Friday, June 14th at 11:00AM at St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 3448 N Green Bay Road, Port Washington, Wisconsin with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to St Simon's, or a donation may sent in her honor to the Ozaukee County Land Trust at www.owlt.org/donate. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019