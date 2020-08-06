1/1
Jane P. Bello
Jane P. Bello

Franklin - Jane P. Bello found peace on August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert. Loving mother of twins Jane "Cookie" and Jean "Ginger" (Bob) and loving stepmother of Deborah (Gene) and the late Guy. Adoring grandmother of Jennifer (Dan), Heather (Matt), Christopher, and R. Noah (Aida). She treasured her great-grandchildren, Harper and Sam. Further survived by other loved relatives and dear friends. Jane was well known for her generous spirit and her zest for life. She and her husband were members of Tuckaway Country Club for nearly 60 years, where she enjoyed tennis, golf, and socializing with her friends. Jane considered Palm Desert, California her second home, and for many years welcomed friends and family to experience desert living. She selflessly ensured that her loved ones had more than what they needed to live happy lives. Jane was fiercely independent and fought courageously with grace, dignity, and a sense of humor.

Jane's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Kathy Hospice for all of their compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Wisconsin Humane Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
