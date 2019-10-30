|
Jane Rather
Jane Rather, 99, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Jane was born on February 21, 1920 in Iron River, MI to Joseph Murray and Elsie Quirt Riddell. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from UW-Madison with a BA in economics in 1941. Jane married Hugh Rather in 1943. After WW II and Hugh's FBI service, they settled in Milwaukee when Hugh joined Cutler-Hammer as a patent attorney. They raised their children in Whitefish Bay and were early and active members of North Shore Congregational Church. Jane was involved with her children's school activities, Girl Scouts, Laubach Literacy Center, Visiting Nurses Association, Milwaukee Curling Club and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at UW. In retirement, Jane and Hugh travelled widely and enjoyed summers at their Lake Winnebago cottage. They were happily married for 62 years. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Murray and Paul Riddell, husband Hugh and children Allison and James. She is survived by her children, Stephen Rather, Barbara (Bruce) Schaepe, Sharon (Kevin) Moore; grandchildren Kathryn (Ben) Black, Allison (Josh) Norloff, Margaret Moore, Robert (Victoria) Schaepe, Elizabeth Schaepe; great-granddaughter Lucy Black, many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank those who helped care for Jane over the years. A reception with family will be held at Alexian Village on Friday, November 15 from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. A memorial service will held at North Shore Congregational Church on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. Interment private. Memorials in Jane's name may be made to North Shore Congregational Church or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019