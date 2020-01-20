Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Lenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane S. Lenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane S. Lenz Notice
Jane S. Lenz

Mequon - age 92 years, of Mequon, died peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lasata Care Center.

Jane was born April 19, 1927 in Milwaukee, daughter of George and Edna Zander Smith. On May 7, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Lenz. He preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by many who loved her, children: Terri (Jeff) Smale of Cedarburg and Tom (Joe) Lenz of Chicago; five grandchildren: Ryan (Becky) Smale, Lindsay (Joel) LaBlonde, Katie (Greg) Piccolo, Kevin (Heather) Lenz, Topher Lenz; eleven great-grandchildren: Molly, Sam, Ellie, Annie, Lauren, Madelyn, Mia, Tessa, Gretta, Camilla and Xander; nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. She will be missed by all!

Jane's life was lived to the fullest. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, never missing any type of celebration. Years of international travel, with Wally and dear friends, along with countless winters spent on Fort Myers Beach brought her much joy.

The past 3 years Jane called Lasata Care Center her "home". She was pampered, loved, and cared for by many remarkable nurses, CNA's, food staff, activity crew and sweet friends. Her family cannot be more grateful for that exceptional, quality care!

"May you walk gracefully, as always Jane, into the glory of heaven."

A private, family service will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline