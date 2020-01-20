|
Jane S. Lenz
Mequon - age 92 years, of Mequon, died peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lasata Care Center.
Jane was born April 19, 1927 in Milwaukee, daughter of George and Edna Zander Smith. On May 7, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Lenz. He preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by many who loved her, children: Terri (Jeff) Smale of Cedarburg and Tom (Joe) Lenz of Chicago; five grandchildren: Ryan (Becky) Smale, Lindsay (Joel) LaBlonde, Katie (Greg) Piccolo, Kevin (Heather) Lenz, Topher Lenz; eleven great-grandchildren: Molly, Sam, Ellie, Annie, Lauren, Madelyn, Mia, Tessa, Gretta, Camilla and Xander; nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. She will be missed by all!
Jane's life was lived to the fullest. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, never missing any type of celebration. Years of international travel, with Wally and dear friends, along with countless winters spent on Fort Myers Beach brought her much joy.
The past 3 years Jane called Lasata Care Center her "home". She was pampered, loved, and cared for by many remarkable nurses, CNA's, food staff, activity crew and sweet friends. Her family cannot be more grateful for that exceptional, quality care!
"May you walk gracefully, as always Jane, into the glory of heaven."
A private, family service will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020