Callan, Jane Sell Longtime resident of Elm Grove and Oconomowoc Lake, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. The only child of attorney Melville H. Sell and Olive Radke Sell, she grew up on Betsy Ross Place in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Wauwatosa. Jane graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary in 1948 and matriculated to University of Wisconsin Madison where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. She graduated from Carroll College, now Carroll University, in 1952 and worked as a teacher at Underwood Elementary School in Wauwatosa. Jane met Edward Callan on a blind date arranged by dear friends, and they were married November 28, 1953. She loved being part of the large, cohesive Callan family, and they welcomed her as one of their own. After the birth of her first child in 1955, Jane devoted her time to their family, raising three daughters and managing their home. She entertained with style, enriched the lives of her many friends, and was always a protective mother. She loved her joyous summers at the lake, her birthday trips to Half Moon with her daughters, and her journeys collecting antiques and other treasures. Jane was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Milwaukee and spent many hours volunteering at the League's resale shop, Penny Wise. She also enjoyed her association with Twentieth Century Topic Club, Questers, and Woman's Club of Wisconsin. In later years she was active at Lake Country Caring, volunteering weekly to serve those in need. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Edward J. Callan, in 2009. She is survived by her three daughters Deborah Callan Quirk and her husband, James B. Quirk, Susan Callan Young and her husband, Timothy O. Young, and Nancy Callan Latta and her husband, Richard A. Latta, and her grandchildren Kate Latta Cassady and her husband, Stephen J. Cassady, Timothy Sell Young, and Emily Ann Young. In keeping with Jane's wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to VITAS Healthcare in Wauwatosa, Carroll University Guardian Angel Fund, or Twentieth Century Topic Club.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019