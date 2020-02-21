|
|
Jane Tojek
(Sister Josette, School Sisters of Notre Dame, 1949-1981) Born July 5, 1930. Passed away February 11, 2020. As a nun, Jane taught in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Madison and Green Bay. She then joined MPS and taught Special Ed. in Milwaukee from 1981-1996. Loving sister of David (Marcia) Tojek, Paul (Carolyn) Tojek, Yvonne Chapman, and the late Suzanne Westbrook. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per her request, Jane will be memorialized during the children's Mass at Holy Family Church, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave. Whitefish Bay on March 4, 2020 at 8:15 AM - all are welcome to attend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020