Jane Wasechek "Peters"Milwaukee - (nee Lombacker) Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving spirit-filled mother of Steven (Beth Skinner) Wasechek, Robert (Molly) Wasecheck, David Wasechek and Michael Wasechek. Loving grandmother of Steven Jr.(Jessie) Wasechek, Jacob( Stephanie) Wasechek), Holly (Zack) Wruch, Alex and Jack Wasechek. Great grandmother of Ava Curry and Jax Wasechek. Preceded in death by her husbands Charles Wasechek, and Jim Peters. Further survived by other relatives and friends.For over 10 years Jane devoted herself to her very touching and compassionate prison-outreach ministry spreading the word of peace, love and forgiveness. Jane led an incredibly inspiring life being the example of true love.Memorial Visitation SUNDAY, August 23, 2020 at the Funeral Home from to . Memorial Service at. Inurnment at Good Hope Cemetery.