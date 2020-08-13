1/
Jane "Peters" Wasechek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Wasechek "Peters"

Milwaukee - (nee Lombacker) Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving spirit-filled mother of Steven (Beth Skinner) Wasechek, Robert (Molly) Wasecheck, David Wasechek and Michael Wasechek. Loving grandmother of Steven Jr.(Jessie) Wasechek, Jacob( Stephanie) Wasechek), Holly (Zack) Wruch, Alex and Jack Wasechek. Great grandmother of Ava Curry and Jax Wasechek. Preceded in death by her husbands Charles Wasechek, and Jim Peters. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

For over 10 years Jane devoted herself to her very touching and compassionate prison-outreach ministry spreading the word of peace, love and forgiveness. Jane led an incredibly inspiring life being the example of true love.

Memorial Visitation SUNDAY, August 23, 2020 at the Funeral Home from to . Memorial Service at. Inurnment at Good Hope Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved