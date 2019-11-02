Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Janet A. Janus

Janet A. Janus

Grafton - (nee Engelmann) November 1, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Janus. Loving mother of Phillip (Kathy), Peter (Jackie), and Paula (Mike) Kopischkie. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Engelmann. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Callie Janus, and brother, Armin Engelmann Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In state on Tuesday, at the Mueller Funeral Home, Grafton, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and also on Wednesday, at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
