Janet A. Waldron
Milwaukee - (Nee Landry) Reunited with her husband, John, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, age 88. Devoted Mother of Michael, the late Timothy, Peggy (the late Allen) Dunn, Patrick and Paul Waldron. Proud grandma of 9 and great-grandma of 9. Passed peacefully in the arms of her brother Joseph (Nancy) Landry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Arbor View and Allay Hospice for their compassion and care of Janet.
Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Thursday, December 19, from 10:30-11:15AM. Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Burial to follow at St. Matthias Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019