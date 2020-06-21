Janet Abiodun Omotosho
Janet Abiodun Omotosho

Omotosho, Janet Abiodun. Born December 25, 1944, went to meet Jesus in glory on June 17, 2020. Loving mother of Abigail Amissah-Arthur (David Cusma) and Marian Arthur. Proud grandmother of Nikhil, Joaqin and Liam-Derby. Further survived by other relatives and friends in Nigeria, Ghana and the US. An international businesswoman and multilingual, Janet travelled extensively in support of her textile business. In her younger years, Janet was a championship athlete, excelling in pole vault, long and high jump. Aunty Janet as she was fondly known, was kindhearted and devoted her life to her children, community and the Lord. Janet will be laid to rest in Milwaukee WI, with celebration of her Christian life to follow in Ibadan, Nigeria. Abiodun, sun re o.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
