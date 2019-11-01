|
Janet Ann Daniels
Houston, TX - (nee Hartzheim) Janet passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2019 at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Paul Daniels of Houston, TX. Janet was born on Oct. 27, 1942 to Richard and Rita (Haen) Hartzheim in Town of Lake, WI. Janet was raised in the St. Francis/Cudahy area and was a proud member of the class of 1960 at BayView High School.
Visitation will be held Sat., Nov. 9 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy from 10AM until the Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019