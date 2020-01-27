|
|
Janet Anne Catherine McArdle Rakowiecki Stella
Born May 20, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois
Died January 20, 2020 in Grafton, Wisconsin
Janet passed from this world and on to the next on Monday, January 20th. She was raised in West Allis and Waukesha and made homes in Milwaukee, West Allis and Thiensville.
Janet is survived by her husband Fred Stella, her children Mike (Jennifer), Jim (Julie) Rakowiecki and Ann (Jennifer) Rakowiecki; by her step-children Martina (John) McDaniel, Jackie (Nicole) Stella, Mike (Lisa) Stella and Mark (Jeanne) Stella. Janet is further survived by her grandchildren Hailey, Sidney, Riley, Jaxon, Breanna, Andy (Alyssa), Joe, Chad (Natalie), Sean, Sarah, Christopher, Kyle, Jennifer, Michael and Heidi; great grandchildren, Maddie, Eli, Michaela, Emily, Dominic, Madyson, Violet, Jordan, Landon, Adino and Amalia. Janet was the second oldest of nine children and survived by her siblings Barbara (Mike) Voss, Beth (Frank) Trotter, Joe (Maureen) McArdle, Joan {John) Jurkiewicz, Richard (Kim) McArdle, John (Lisa) McArdle and Bob (Leigh Ann) McArdle. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her first husband and friend Michael Rakowiecki, brother Tom McArdle, and her parents Dorothe and Joseph Thomas McArdle.
Janet touched the lives of so many with intentional and unconditional love that we will carry with us. She will be greatly missed.
Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Anne Mattson, Dr. Steven Kappes, Dr. Thomas Zukowski, Dr. Wesley Pappenfus, Dr Nataliya Uboha and Dr. Daniel Abbot and their care teams for their kindness, caring and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet's name to the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at UW-Madison at https://mcardle.wisc.edu/giving or McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research
c/o Dr. Paul F. Lambert, Director, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research, 1111 Highland Avenue,Madison, WI 53705-2275
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 2-345PM. Service at 4PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020