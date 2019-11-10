|
Janet April Kassabian (nee Zawacki)
West Allis - April, as she was better known to her family and friends, passed to Eternal Life Friday, November 8, 2019, age 73 years. April loved life immensely. If you sat with her for even a minute, you realized she had a zest for life. She raised her three sons in West Allis and helped run her and Andre's bar, April's Fool. Dancing, talking, reading and gardening were just a few of her hobbies. The loves of her life were first Andre, then her 3 boys, Joel, Jack and Jason and finally her grandchildren, Mina and Julian. April was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Tessie Zawacki. Devoted wife of Andre. Loving mother of Joel (Kari), Jack and Jason Kassabian. Dear grandmother of Mina and Julian. Dear sister of Josie Schultz, Mary Horner and sister-in-law of Jack Kassabian. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM with Funeral Service at 6PM and dinner to follow. Please join us in a celebration of April Kassabian's life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019