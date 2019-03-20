|
Philip, Janet B. (Nee Jacob) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born in South Milw. The daughter of the late Elmer and Lydia Jacob. She married the love of her life William "John" Philip on May 31, 1958. Janet will be missed by her husband, John of 60 years; children, Ruth Ann Bilke, Sandra (Mike) Chodkowski, John (Debra), Lewis (Holly), Dale, Noel (Lisa) Philip, Kristina (Michael) Grall, Melissa (Neal) Karweik, Chad Philip and Valierie (Hans) Buche. She is further survived by 24 - grandchildren, 21 - great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Ruth) and Lorin (Joyce) Jacob and many other family and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Karen (Alexander) Sprotte and son-in-law, Scott Bilke. Janet was a Lifelong active member of St. John EV. Lutheran Church. She always remembered to send a holiday or birthday card to family and friends; most of all she loved to cook for and be with her family. A visitation will be held on Thurs. March 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4 - 6 PM. A second visitation will be held on Fri., March 22, at St. John's EV Lutheran Church, 10302 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI from 9 AM until the time of the 10AM funeral Service. Burial to immediately follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019