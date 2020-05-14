Janet Delgadillo
Janet Delgadillo

West Allis - Passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Anthony Delgadillo. Loving mother of Jessica, Amanda, Raul (Jessica), Pablo (Blake) and Corrina (Brett) Delgadillo. Proud grandmother of Alexander and James Delgadillo. Beloved sister of Sue (Rick), Jo (Kit), and Jerry (Laura). Loving daughter of Rozanna and beloved step daughter of Judy. Janet is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Theron.

Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W National Ave. New Berlin, WI. Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10am to 11:45am. Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MAY
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
