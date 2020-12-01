1/
Janet E. Hurst
Janet E. Hurst

West Allis - (nee Collins) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, November 28, 2020, age 93 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Hurst. Dear mother of Joseph W. (the late Lynn Evans), Jeffrey (Patricia) and John (Julie Alexander) Hurst. Loving grandmother of Tonya (J.J.) Roehrig, Jamos Hurst, Jenell (Blayne) Seidl, Jered (Kendra), Kristin, and Kyra Hurst, Sage, Buck and the late Byron Evans. Cherished great grandmother of Ryan (Josselyn) Sawall, Casey Seidl, Morgan and Owen Roehrig, Brayden and Tristen Seidl, Cecelia, Bristol and Jax Hurst. Sister of the late William Collins. Also survived by 9 great step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (formerly Mary Queen of Heaven Campus 2322 S. 106th St.) 10:30 Am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Retired employee of Treasure Island. Charter member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
