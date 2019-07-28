Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
3450 S. 52nd St.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
3450 S. 52nd St.
Janet E. Reid

Janet E. Reid Notice
Reid, Janet E. (Nee Scheer) Passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife for 58 years of Don. Dear mother of Karen(Peter Reiner Sr.) Reid, Gail Reid, Lynn (Mike) Palama, Scott (Shelly) Reid, and Mark (Amy) Reid. Also survived by eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Norman and Roy. Janet worked for Kohl's Food Store for 20 years, was treasurer at church for 25 years, and volunteered as an election captain for 15 years as well as many other groups. A visitation will be held Monday from 5-8PM at the Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7PM and again visitation Tuesday from 10-10:30AM at Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S. 52nd St. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
