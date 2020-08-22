1/
Janet Gabler
Janet Gabler

(nee Gannon) Born to Eternal Life Aug. 19, 2020. Age 93 years. Beloved mother of Bill (Carol) Gabler, Ann (the late Hugh McPeck), Jane Gabler, David (Kathy Radie) Gabler, Mary (John) Dailey, Dr. Michael (Molly Weberpal) Gabler, Daniel (Mary Beth) Gabler, and Joanie (Jay) Kagan. Loving sister of Judy Gannon and Mike (Nancy) Gannon. Further survived by 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation and Rosary at 10:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Wed. Aug. 26, 2020 at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial to "Newman Catholic Schools" Wausau, WI in Jan's name would be appreciated.






