Janet Helen (Orr) Dahl
1938 - 2020
Janet Helen (nee Orr) Dahl

Passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 82 due to advanced dementia. Preceded in death by beloved husband of nearly 54 years, David Dahl. Survived by loving daughters Sarah (Steve) Gednalske and Elizabeth S. Dahl and dearest son Christopher Dahl and his partner Megan Gajewski. Adored grandmother of William Gednalske. Survived also by cherished sister Susan Phillips of Burlington, IA, dear nephew Peter (Jennifer) Killian of Eagle, ID, and three great-nephews as well as many treasured cousins, friends and former colleagues. Preceded in death by parents Cecil and Bertha Orr, brother James Orr and nephew Marc Killian. Janet was born in Marshalltown, IA on March 19, 1938. She graduated from Knox College, Galesburg, IL and earned her Master's in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 1965. Janet enjoyed a long career as a clinical social worker/therapist, specializing in chronic pain management. She retired from Midwest Rehabilitation Associates in Wauwatosa in 2012. Janet had a true gift for making people feel valued. She was a fierce advocate for those who needed it most. She loved to laugh (often at herself), travel, read, cook, sing and play the piano. She was a person of deep faith and a longtime member of the congregation and choir at Plymouth Church UCC. Janet's family expresses deep gratitude to the staff in the Memory Care unit at HarborChase Senior Living, her home of the past 4 months, where she was treated with affection, dignity and care. We are also indebted to the caregivers at Brighton Hospice, who ensured that Janet's final months were peaceful and comfortable. Janet loved a party, so a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in fall 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any of the following are appreciated: SLP Dollars for Scholars, 3916 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416 (please designate for the Oriole Scholarship, created by her grandson to help students pay for college); Plymouth Church UCC, 2717 E/ Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211; or Bread of Healing Clinic, c/o Cross Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 16th St., Milwaukee, WI 53205.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
