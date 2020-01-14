Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Janet J. DeLong


1933 - 2020
Janet J. DeLong Notice
Janet J. DeLong

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully January 12, 2020 from complications of a recent stroke. She was born in Madison on April 23, 1933 to Charles and Dorothy (nee DeNoble) DeLong. Janet graduated from Madison West H.S. in 1951. She worked with the FBI in Washington DC, helped start a business with her ex-husband, and worked as a secretary at Russ Darrow. She also enjoyed volunteering at Second Hand Purrs. She loved her furry companions.

Janet is now reunited with her siblings: Daniel "Bud" DeLong, Dorothy "Toot" Ward, and Beverly "Bobby" DeLong. She was the dear sister-in-law of Barbara Nofsinger, loving aunt of Debbie Bosley, Dawn Lutz and Michael Ward. Her longtime friends, Jane Johnston and Bonnie Perz and family will miss her very much.

A special thank you to the staff at Ascension St. Francis Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Private family services were held. Memorials may be made to the Second Hand Purrs (414-727-PURR) 4300 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 (secondhandpurrs.org).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
