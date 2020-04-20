Services
Janet Just
Janet J. "Jan" Just


1936 - 2020
Janet J. "Jan" Just Notice
Janet "Jan" J. Just

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully April 19, 2020. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Walter R. Just, and her dear parents Gustavus A. and Erna G. (nee Engler) Worm.

Janet was the beloved mother of Nann (Sam) Anderson and Leah (Steven) Felt. Stepmother of Judy (Richard) Jakes, Jim (Lynn) Just, Joan Just, Jerry (the late Beth) Just, Jackie (Brad) Hinke, Jane (Kenneth) Edwards, and Jeanette McCarthy. Dear sister of Nancy (the late Robert) Leverentz. Jan is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Mr. Tina.

Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
