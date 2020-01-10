|
|
Janet J. Racinowski
Milwaukee - "Aunt Jan"
Reunited in heaven with her loving husband Ray, on January 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Leone, her sister Beverly and her brother Donald. Jan will be sadly missed by her extended family, especially John (Deanne) Arndt, Judy Steffen (Bob), Jean (Everett) Myers and James (Sue) Arndt. Jan is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives, numerous friends and the gang from "Club 101".
Jan was very fortunate to have had the friendship and companionship of Dale Bunker for the past 9 years. They attended many events and visited beer gardens due to their shared interest in polka and country music, many of which Dale was the drummer.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Oklahoma Ave. Chapel on Thursday, January 16 from 3:30 pm -5:30 pm. Memorial Service at 5:30 pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020