Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:30 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Racinowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet J. Racinowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet J. Racinowski Notice
Janet J. Racinowski

Milwaukee - "Aunt Jan"

Reunited in heaven with her loving husband Ray, on January 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Leone, her sister Beverly and her brother Donald. Jan will be sadly missed by her extended family, especially John (Deanne) Arndt, Judy Steffen (Bob), Jean (Everett) Myers and James (Sue) Arndt. Jan is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives, numerous friends and the gang from "Club 101".

Jan was very fortunate to have had the friendship and companionship of Dale Bunker for the past 9 years. They attended many events and visited beer gardens due to their shared interest in polka and country music, many of which Dale was the drummer.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Oklahoma Ave. Chapel on Thursday, January 16 from 3:30 pm -5:30 pm. Memorial Service at 5:30 pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline