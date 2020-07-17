Janet L. GregorekSo. Milwaukee - (Nee Papelbon) Passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Ronald S. for 52 years. Loving mom of Carol Wendt, Steven (Rhonda) Gregorek, Laura Gregorek (Bob Bungard), Lisa (Craig) Sarnow and Thomas (Ericka) Gregorek. Grandmother of Josh Keltner, Christian Gregorek and Jacob Gregorek. Great-grandmother of Ella Marie and Daisy Gregorek. Sister of James Papelbon. Sister-in-law of Delores Denton, Linda Gregorek and Gerald (June) Gregorek. Also loved by her fur babies Brina and George. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Private family services will be held, and Janet was laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin.