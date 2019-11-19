|
|
Janet L. Risch
Port Washington - Janet L. Risch (nee Perronne), November 18, 2019, age 82 years. Dearest mother of Joy (Richard) Hayward and Lorie (Daniel) Klumb. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, sister Donna Wentland, other family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Victor and sister Lorraine Block. Visitation at the Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10AM-12 noon, Memorial Service at 12 noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019