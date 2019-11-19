Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
Port Washington - Janet L. Risch (nee Perronne), November 18, 2019, age 82 years. Dearest mother of Joy (Richard) Hayward and Lorie (Daniel) Klumb. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, sister Donna Wentland, other family and friends. Preceded in death by husband Victor and sister Lorraine Block. Visitation at the Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10AM-12 noon, Memorial Service at 12 noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
