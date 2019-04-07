|
Selzer, Janet L. "Jan" (Nee Klusmeyer) Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Janice (Mike) Gagliano and the late Jerry (Sue) Clark. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Stephanie), David, Karen, and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Alexis and Matthew. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jan's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hometown Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hill Chapel on Monday, April 8 starting at 4PM until time of service at 7PM. Private entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019