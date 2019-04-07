Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Selzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. "Jan" Selzer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Janet L. "Jan" Selzer Notice
Selzer, Janet L. "Jan" (Nee Klusmeyer) Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Janice (Mike) Gagliano and the late Jerry (Sue) Clark. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Stephanie), David, Karen, and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Alexis and Matthew. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Jan's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hometown Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hill Chapel on Monday, April 8 starting at 4PM until time of service at 7PM. Private entombment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now