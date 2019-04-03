Stirmel, Janet L. (Nee Flink) Peacefully entered into Eternal Life on March 31, 2019 at age 90 1/2. Cherished and faithful wife of the late Myron W. for over 50 years. Christian mother and best friend of David (Laureen) Stirmel, Dianne (the late Pat) Robertson, Mark Stirmel, Marlene (Norman) Sowatzke, Paul (Heather) Stirmel, and Timothy (Beth) Stirmel. Loving grandmother of Jillian Zbleski, Stacey (Steven) Kane, Susan Stirmel, Rachel (Mike) Poulsen, Katie (Andrew) Kreidler, Michael Stirmel, Alyssa (Corey) Carter, Erica Sprigler, Abbey Sprigler, Anna Stirmel, and Connor Stirmel. Step-grandmother of Debi (Larry) Germann, Jim (Kelly) Robertson, John (Lynne) Robertson, Susie (Mike) Stone and Dean (Wendy) Robertson. Proud great-grandmother of Kyle and Valerie Kane, Liam, Lily and Levi Poulsen, Haley and Connor Robertson and Tommy, Derrick, and Nick Just. Daughter of the late Oscar and Adeline Flink. Daughter-in-law of the late Myron and Clara Stirmel. Sister of the late Robert (Jeannine) Flink and Elaine (the late Bud) Cook. Sister-in-law of Lois (the late Robert) Fleming and Melvin (the late Jackie) Stirmel. Beloved friend of Ruth Sitz, Ruth Woldt, Ruthie Wolf, Faith Kell, Irma Pieske, and Ione Haemker. Fondly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet was a cherished grade school teacher in Gibbon, MN; Fairview Lutheran School in Milwaukee, WI and over 16 years at Jordan Lutheran School in West Allis, WI. She enjoyed Bible study at her church and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton, WI, singing in the choir, bowling, sheepshead, ladies aid, altar guild and knitting/crafting with lady friends. We will miss her faith and wisdom. The love for her family will live on in our hearts. Friends may visit from 1PM-4PM on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at Jordan Ev. Lutheran Church, 1642 S. 77th St, West Allis. Christian funeral celebration to follow at 4PM, Rev. Mark Aufdemberge officiating. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jordan Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated. A special prayer of thanks to Richard J. Lusis, MD and the staff of Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. JANET IS NOW IN HEAVEN WITH HER SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST! IT IS BY THE GRACE OF GOD THAT WE ARE ALL SAVED THROUGH FAITH IN OUR LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST.



