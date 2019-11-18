|
|
Janet Loretta Pruitt (Nee Steinhilber)
Germantown - passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Devoted mother of Karen (John) Thurston, Darrell Pruitt, Renee (Thomas) Leunig, Dale (Chris) Pruitt, Prudence Coffey, Hanks (Katy) Pruitt, Janet (Daniel) Nerad, Tamara Johnson, David Weitzel, Shelly Nordquist and the late Joel "Tim" Bushke. In addition to her children, she is survived by 24 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Janet, a selfless, dedicated and loving mother, was the pillar of strength for her family. A family that included not only those she bore but, the numerous foster children she eagerly welcomed into her home over the course of 45 years. Her unconditional acceptance and compassion have not gone unrecognized. She has received dozens of awards and recognitions for her devotion to the well-being of the foster children in her care.
In her decline with dementia, she was cared for with compassion, respect and dignity by the caring staff of Ellen's Home Assisted Living and in her final days by Seasons Hospice. The family extends their deepest gratitude.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072. Visitation Friday, November 22 from 4:00 pm - 5:45 pm. Followed by a Memorial Service from 6:00 pm.
Donations can be made to or Children's Hospital.
Full obituary at Krausefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019