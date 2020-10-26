Janet Louise LandgrafGrafton - (Nee Emanuel) of Grafton, went to her heavenly home on October 23, 2020 age 83 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Proud mother of Martin (Diana), Rev. Paul (Janet) and Daniel (Amy) Landgraf. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 - 3:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St. Grafton). Interment Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 - 2:30 PM. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church appreciated.