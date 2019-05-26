|
Butler, Janet M. (Nee Kuhn) Of Milwaukee died Fri., May 24, 2019 at age 82. She was born in Milwaukee Aug. 26, 1936 the daughter of Bernard and Helen (Mitsche) Kuhn. Janet was a devout Catholic. Survived by her sons Thomas (Carol) Butler and James (Tami) Butler; grandchildren, Brian, Shannon, Holly, Jaime and Breely. Further survived by brother Thomas Kuhn, sisters Penny Nagel and Patty White, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation Wed., May 29th from 1PM until the 4PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019