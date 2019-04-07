|
|
Driscoll, Janet M. (Nee Fox) Janet passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1958 in South Bend Indiana, the daughter of Frank and Jean (Urevich) Fox, Janet attended Wauwatosa West High School and graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1980 earning her C.P.A. license shortly after. Janet was a bright, ambitious and loving person. As one of five children, Janet enjoyed summers at Horsehead lake, Lake Tomahawk WI. Her Grandpa Fox, Mom and Dad fostered many fond memories of our great North Woods. Janet was a gifted singer, though she kept her talent hidden. She was an enthusiastic worker from an early age working many hours at a local insurance agency in high school. She loved her work as a C.P.A. at a 'Big 8' firm and later as a corporate Controller. Her involvement with an Indy racing team was great fun for her and the many family members who enjoyed it with her. She continued carry a soft spot for the charming Arie Luyendyk Sr. By far her favorite and most fulfilling job was being the stay-at-home mom to her girls, Colleen and Bridget, during their formative years. Over the last decade, Janet was stricken with rheumatoid arthritis that greatly impacted her life and her freedom. As her health declined, she moved back home with her mother Jean who provided great companionship for her. Janet will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend. Surviving Janet are her daughters Colleen Driscoll and Bridget Driscoll, her mother Jean Fox and her siblings Joan Mortimer, Barbara Bowes, John Fox and Christine Morrissey. Janet is preceded in death by her father Frank Fox. Anyone wishing to express their condolences along with Janet's family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of her life. A time of gathering will be held at 5:30 PM at Maggiano's, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, on Monday April 8th. Brief memorial words to take place at 6pm with a light dinner following. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Elmbrook Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019