Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Goelz, Janet M. (Nee Thorstensen) Born to Eternal Life Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving wife for 41 years of Jeff Goelz. Beloved mom of Matthew (Erin) and Anthony (Rachel) Goelz. Cherished grandma of Niles, Bryce, and Charlotte. Dearest daughter of Anna (the late Daniel) Thorstensen. Janet is further survived by her siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, February 21, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Services at 6:00 PM. Janet loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
