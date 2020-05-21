Janet M. Hoehnen
1956 - 2020
Janet M. Hoehnen

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Age 63.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy Hoehnen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Janet was born August 7, 1956 in Milwaukee. She graduated from Marquette University Law School and served for many years as an attorney and CPA along with being a shareholder at Lichtsinn & Haensel in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Janet M. Hoehnen Foundation or WESSA, 111 East Wisconsin Avenue #1800, Milwaukee, WI 53202 appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
