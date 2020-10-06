Janet M. (nee Janda) O'Connell
Thiensville - Born to Eternal Life Sunday, October 4, 2020, age 90 years. Beloved wife for 53 years of the late Robert E. Connell. Loving mother of Susan (William) Gius, Gary (Pamela) O'Connell, and the late Michael O'Connell. Grandmother of Angela Gius, Mackenzie O'Connell and Christina O'Connell. Great-grandmother of Jaanavi Viswanathan. Further survived by many friends.
Private family services were held. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The burial Mass can be viewed at lumenchristiparish.org
, then click on LC YouTube Channel box and look for Janet's Mass.
Memorials in Janet's name to Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092, are greatly appreciated.