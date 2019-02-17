Schopper, Janet M. (Nee Zellmer) Born November 4, 1932, passed away February 15, 2019 age 86 surrounded by her family. Jan is survived by Eugene "Skip" Schopper her loving husband of 63 years. Beloved mother of Cynthia Schopper, Catherine (Steven) Zmudzinski, Charles Schopper, Carolyn (Zaid) Ouhri, Cheryl (Todd) Schultz, Christine (Scott) Hauck and Curtis (Jennifer) Schopper. Caring grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She will be loved, remembered and missed by other family and many friends. Jan is preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Anna Zellmer and by her grandson Zachariah Ouhri. Jan met the love of her life on a Greyhound bus on her way to visit family in Rib Lake. 760 months later they were still happily married. Together, they raised a family and traveled the road of life hand in hand. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1950. She went on to work at Allis Chalmers and Kohl's Department Store. Jan and Skip owned Baskin Robins where she was a cake designer. Her smile and friendly personality attracted many friends. Playing games was her favorite past time and she especially enjoyed winning. Family and friends are welcome to gather at St. Leonard Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego, WI) on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private for family at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Special Olympics Valley City, North Dakota (P.O. Box 52 Valley City, ND 58072). The family would like to thank the Dr's and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital 11th floor, Autumn Leaves Memory Care Facility and Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Jan.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary