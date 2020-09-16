Janet M. SweetIt is with a heavy heart the Sweet and Grimm families share with you that Janet Mary (Grimm) Sweet passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Janet (53) was born on April 30, 1967 to Joseph Jacob Grimm and Mary Kathleen (Heck) Grimm. She is survived by her husband Scott Sweet; son, Noah; siblings Chris Grimm (Debralee Nelson); Jean (Grimm) Gorski (Chris Gorski); Kurt Grimm (Mllie Burish) and Karen Grimm-Nilsen (Kurt Nilsen) and her nieces Courtney, Taylor, Karlie and nephews Maxwell and Jacob. Janet is preceded in death by her father Joseph Jacob Grimm.Janet had a long battle with complications from type 1 diabetes and recently, multiple sclerosis. With the many challenges and obstacles put in her way, she fought back as hard and long as she could. She had incredible strength and resilience.Janet loved reading romance novels, watching soap operas and old 80's shows. Her favorite color was purple and you could always find her wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt. Above all of her favorites, Janet loved her family. It was important that the people she cared about the most knew she loved them.A message from Scott to his best friend "I wish you were here". Rest in peace Janet...you have finally found comfort.A private service will be held for immediate family only.