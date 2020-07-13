Janet Marie LaCombe
(Nee Veninsek) Passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side July 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Donald LaCombe. Loving mother of Susan (Todd) Droege, Dave (Reina), and Terry (Jim) Parsons. Proud grandmother of Monica Jo, Veronica, Cody, and Savanna, and great-grandmother of Xavier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 24 at 2 PM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S 116th St, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated.