Janet Marie LaCombe
Janet Marie LaCombe

(Nee Veninsek) Passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side July 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Donald LaCombe. Loving mother of Susan (Todd) Droege, Dave (Reina), and Terry (Jim) Parsons. Proud grandmother of Monica Jo, Veronica, Cody, and Savanna, and great-grandmother of Xavier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 24 at 2 PM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S 116th St, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
