1/
Janet Marie Nappe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Nappe

Cudahy - (Née Voelker) Born to Eternal on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Donald for 47 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Scott) Zingsheim and Lori (Matt) Zembrowski. Special grandma of Kathryn Zembrowski. Dear sister of Richard (Debbie) Voelker. Sister-in-law of Diane (Chuck) Wuttke and Debbie (the late Gary) Wuhrman. Preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Dorothy (née Walker) Voelker and her father and mother-in-law Frank and Mary "Eleanor" (née Clauer) Nappe. Jan is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jan taught for many years ; her most recent and favorite teaching Kindergarten at Holy Family School in Cudahy.

There will be a gathering on Wednesday, September 9, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Masks are required.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Jan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved