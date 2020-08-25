Janet Marie NappeCudahy - (Née Voelker) Born to Eternal on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Donald for 47 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Scott) Zingsheim and Lori (Matt) Zembrowski. Special grandma of Kathryn Zembrowski. Dear sister of Richard (Debbie) Voelker. Sister-in-law of Diane (Chuck) Wuttke and Debbie (the late Gary) Wuhrman. Preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Dorothy (née Walker) Voelker and her father and mother-in-law Frank and Mary "Eleanor" (née Clauer) Nappe. Jan is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jan taught for many years ; her most recent and favorite teaching Kindergarten at Holy Family School in Cudahy.There will be a gathering on Wednesday, September 9, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Masks are required.The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Jan.